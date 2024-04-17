Unknown drones detected flying over Romanian military airbase
Romania has launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the flight of unidentified drones over a military airbase on the night of 16-17 April.
Source: European Pravda; Radio Svoboda
Details: The Romanian Air Force said the personnel at the 57th Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base located near the city of Constanța reported the passage of three drones between 22:30 on 16 April and 00:30 on 17 April.
The detected drones "were small, most likely of a commercial type, and flew at low speeds and altitude".
Quote: "Following the procedures, all necessary measures were taken to ensure airspace safety. Civilian air traffic control authorities were promptly informed of the situation."
More details: Constantin Spinu, Head of Information and Public Relation Directorate of the Romanian Ministry of National Defence, specified to Radio Svoboda that the drones were jammed to prevent them from posing a threat to the military facility.
Following the incident, the command of the 57th Air Base referred the matter to the Military Public Prosecutor's Office and a formal investigation was initiated by the military unit.
Background:
- Several incidents of drones falling on Romanian territory have been recorded while Russia was attacking Ukrainian ports on the Danube
- NATO and Romanian officials said after the previous similar incidents that they found no evidence of any deliberate attack targeting Romania.
