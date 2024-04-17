Unknown drones detected flying over Romanian military airbase

Romania has launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the flight of unidentified drones over a military airbase on the night of 16-17 April.

Details: The Romanian Air Force said the personnel at the 57th Mihail Kogălniceanu Air Base located near the city of Constanța reported the passage of three drones between 22:30 on 16 April and 00:30 on 17 April.

The detected drones "were small, most likely of a commercial type, and flew at low speeds and altitude".

Quote: "Following the procedures, all necessary measures were taken to ensure airspace safety. Civilian air traffic control authorities were promptly informed of the situation."

More details: Constantin Spinu, Head of Information and Public Relation Directorate of the Romanian Ministry of National Defence, specified to Radio Svoboda that the drones were jammed to prevent them from posing a threat to the military facility.

Following the incident, the command of the 57th Air Base referred the matter to the Military Public Prosecutor's Office and a formal investigation was initiated by the military unit.

Several incidents of drones falling on Romanian territory have been recorded while Russia was attacking Ukrainian ports on the Danube

NATO and Romanian officials said after the previous similar incidents that they found no evidence of any deliberate attack targeting Romania.

