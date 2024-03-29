Drone wreckage found near Romania-Ukraine border – video

The Ministry of Defence of Romania has announced that the wreckage of a drone was found on a farm near the border with Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda, citing Romanian Defence Ministry

Details: Parts of the assumed drone were found on agricultural land on Great Brăila Island.

Quote: "The Ministry of National Defence, together with specialised structures of the National Defence System, public order, and national security, is investigating the incident that occurred on Friday, 29 March 2024, under special operational procedures," the statement said.

CNN Antena 3 claims that the wreckage was found 12 km from the city of Brăila. According to reports, the drone's crash was accompanied by a loud strike shortly after midnight.

Upon hearing the sound, locals alerted emergency services. Soon, the area was cordoned off by police and investigators.

Sources say that it was a Russian drone intended to attack Ukrainian ports on the Danube, and most likely, its GPS guidance system failed.

This is already the fifth or sixth incident involving drone crashes on Romanian territory, while Russia attacks Ukrainian ports on the Danube. NATO and Romanian officials stated after similar incidents in the past that they found no evidence of any deliberate attacks targeting Romania.

Background:

On the evening of 28 March, Russian forces launched multiple drone strikes into Ukrainian territory from several directions simultaneously. At around 04:00, the Russians had also fired cruise missiles. The air-raid warning lasted throughout the night.

The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces had both its own and allied aircraft take off because of Russia's missile strike on Ukrainian territory on the night of 28-29 March.

