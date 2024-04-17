All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians attack Chernihiv with missiles, killing and injuring people

Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 17 April 2024, 09:29
Russians attack Chernihiv with missiles, killing and injuring people
Stock photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram

The Russians have attacked the city of Chernihiv with three missiles on Wednesday, 17 April.

Source: Viacheslav Chaus, Head of Chernihiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy attacked Chernihiv with missiles. There are casualties."

Advertisement:

Updated: At 09:34, Chaus reported that the Russians hit near the centre of Chernihiv with three missiles, killing and injuring many people. Rescue workers and medics are working at the scene.

"A rescue centre has been set up and will provide all necessary assistance." 

Details: Lomako stated that the Russians targeted civil and social infrastructure facilities. 

"Hospitals are operating in intensified mode and are already receiving the first casualties."

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Chernihivmissile strikecasualties
Advertisement:

US announces new US$1 billion military aid package for Ukraine

Biden signs bill with US$61 billion to support Ukraine

Russian deputy defence minister was arrested because of special operation by Ukrainian intelligence

Security Service detains abbot of Sviatohirsk Lavra of Moscow-linked church

"Recovery is not a luxury": a report from the Rebuilding Ukraine conference

Attack on Ukrainska Pravda investigative journalist Mykhailo Tkach: two suspects appear in case

All News
Chernihiv
Four components from US found in Russian missile launched on Chernihiv theatre in August
Russian missile attack: Over 20 houses and shops damaged in Chernihiv – photo
Russian psyops and offended bloggers: high-profile volunteer describes hate campaign against her after drone event ended in tragedy
RECENT NEWS
19:19
Biden says soldiers in trenches in Ukraine's east cheered when US voted to approve military aid for Ukraine
18:54
US announces new US$1 billion military aid package for Ukraine
18:31
Biden: We're gonna be sending equipment to Ukraine in the next few hours
18:09
Biden signs bill with US$61 billion to support Ukraine
17:52
Russians target Sumy suburbs, air defence unit downs missile in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
17:51
Danish Carlsberg Group to invest about US$50.5 million in Ukrainian business
17:50
US military aid alone won't be enough to defeat Russia – Ukraine's foreign minister
17:35
Russians purge libraries in occupied Crimea of books referencing Holodomor and Crimean Tatars
17:33
Belarus deploys air defence detachment to Russian border
17:12
Scholz refuses to supply Ukraine with Taurus missiles despite US offer of ATACMS
All News
Advertisement: