Russians attack Chernihiv with missiles, killing and injuring people

The Russians have attacked the city of Chernihiv with three missiles on Wednesday, 17 April.

Source: Viacheslav Chaus, Head of Chernihiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy attacked Chernihiv with missiles. There are casualties."

Updated: At 09:34, Chaus reported that the Russians hit near the centre of Chernihiv with three missiles, killing and injuring many people. Rescue workers and medics are working at the scene.

"A rescue centre has been set up and will provide all necessary assistance."

Details: Lomako stated that the Russians targeted civil and social infrastructure facilities.

"Hospitals are operating in intensified mode and are already receiving the first casualties."

