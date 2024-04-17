All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Kremlin confirms that Russia is pulling out "peacekeepers" from Nagorno-Karabakh

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 17 April 2024, 13:14
Kremlin confirms that Russia is pulling out peacekeepers from Nagorno-Karabakh
Dmitry Peskov, spokesperson for Russian leader Vladimir Putin. Photo: Getty Images

Dmitry Peskov, the spokesperson for Russian leader Vladimir Putin, has confirmed that Russia is withdrawing its "peacekeeping forces" from the territory of Karabakh, which is now under Azerbaijan's control.

Source: European Pravda, citing Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency Interfax

Details: Peskov had been asked to comment on Azerbaijani media reports that the withdrawal of the Russian forces had begun.

Advertisement:

"Yes, it is true," Peskov said.

The Interfax news agency provided no other details regarding the withdrawal of Russian troops.

Azerbaijani media outlets recently reported that so-called Russian "peacekeepers" had begun to withdraw from the territory of the former unrecognised republic of Nagorno-Karabakh.

Media reports say this process will be completed in a few days, meaning that Azerbaijan will regain full sovereign "control over Karabakh and all its lands".

The Russian "peacekeeping" contingent had been temporarily deployed in Karabakh following a trilateral statement signed on 10 November 2020 between the leaders of Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia.

Azerbaijan effectively regained control of Nagorno-Karabakh following a lightning-fast one-day military operation launched by Baku on 19 September 2023.

The unrecognised Nagorno-Karabakh Republic officially ceased to exist on 1 January 2024.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: RussiaAzerbaijanNagorno-Karabakh
Advertisement:

US announces new US$1 billion military aid package for Ukraine

Biden signs bill with US$61 billion to support Ukraine

Russian deputy defence minister was arrested because of special operation by Ukrainian intelligence

Security Service detains abbot of Sviatohirsk Lavra of Moscow-linked church

"Recovery is not a luxury": a report from the Rebuilding Ukraine conference

Attack on Ukrainska Pravda investigative journalist Mykhailo Tkach: two suspects appear in case

All News
Russia
US fears Russia is beginning to see signs of fatigue among Ukraine's allies
Russian media: Lithuania resumes purchases of Russian grain after six-month break
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence reports destroying Mi-8 helicopter at Russia's Samara airfield – photo, video
RECENT NEWS
19:19
Biden says soldiers in trenches in Ukraine's east cheered when US voted to approve military aid for Ukraine
18:54
US announces new US$1 billion military aid package for Ukraine
18:31
Biden: We're gonna be sending equipment to Ukraine in the next few hours
18:09
Biden signs bill with US$61 billion to support Ukraine
17:52
Russians target Sumy suburbs, air defence unit downs missile in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
17:51
Danish Carlsberg Group to invest about US$50.5 million in Ukrainian business
17:50
US military aid alone won't be enough to defeat Russia – Ukraine's foreign minister
17:35
Russians purge libraries in occupied Crimea of books referencing Holodomor and Crimean Tatars
17:33
Belarus deploys air defence detachment to Russian border
17:12
Scholz refuses to supply Ukraine with Taurus missiles despite US offer of ATACMS
All News
Advertisement: