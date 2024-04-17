Kremlin confirms that Russia is pulling out "peacekeepers" from Nagorno-Karabakh
Dmitry Peskov, the spokesperson for Russian leader Vladimir Putin, has confirmed that Russia is withdrawing its "peacekeeping forces" from the territory of Karabakh, which is now under Azerbaijan's control.
Source: European Pravda, citing Kremlin-aligned Russian news agency Interfax
Details: Peskov had been asked to comment on Azerbaijani media reports that the withdrawal of the Russian forces had begun.
"Yes, it is true," Peskov said.
The Interfax news agency provided no other details regarding the withdrawal of Russian troops.
Azerbaijani media outlets recently reported that so-called Russian "peacekeepers" had begun to withdraw from the territory of the former unrecognised republic of Nagorno-Karabakh.
Media reports say this process will be completed in a few days, meaning that Azerbaijan will regain full sovereign "control over Karabakh and all its lands".
The Russian "peacekeeping" contingent had been temporarily deployed in Karabakh following a trilateral statement signed on 10 November 2020 between the leaders of Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia.
Azerbaijan effectively regained control of Nagorno-Karabakh following a lightning-fast one-day military operation launched by Baku on 19 September 2023.
The unrecognised Nagorno-Karabakh Republic officially ceased to exist on 1 January 2024.
