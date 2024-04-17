Russian media: Lithuania resumes purchases of Russian grain after six-month break

In February 2024, Lithuania purchased 12,200 tonnes of grain from Russia for €1.95 million, resuming purchases after a six-month hiatus.

Furthermore, at the end of winter, Latvia increased its imports, purchasing 58,800 tonnes of grain from Russia for €10 million. In February, European Union countries bought 92,600 tonnes of Russian grain for €16.9 million.

Lithuania halted the import of Russian grain in May 2023. The last shipment was made in July of the same year.

Since 18 March, Lithuania has implemented stricter controls on grain imported into the country from Russia, other states’ regions under Russian occupation, and Belarus.

At least three dry cargo ships were captured on video by Russian propaganda while loading grain in Mariupol. Journalists have identified several grain trading companies mentioned in documents related to the loading of grain onto these ships.

