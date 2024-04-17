All Sections
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence reports destroying Mi-8 helicopter at Russia's Samara airfield – photo, video

Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 17 April 2024, 10:42
A Russian Mi-8 helicopter. Photo: Getty Images

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) has reported that it destroyed a Mi-8 helicopter at the Kryazh airfield in the Russian city of Samara on 17 April.

Source: DIU

 
Photo: DIU

Details: The Russians reportedly used this helicopter to transport weapons and personnel. This type of helicopter costs about US$10-15 million.

Subjects: Russiaairfield
