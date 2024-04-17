Ukraine's Defence Intelligence reports destroying Mi-8 helicopter at Russia's Samara airfield – photo, video

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) has reported that it destroyed a Mi-8 helicopter at the Kryazh airfield in the Russian city of Samara on 17 April.

Source: DIU

Photo: DIU

Details: The Russians reportedly used this helicopter to transport weapons and personnel. This type of helicopter costs about US$10-15 million.

Advertisement:

У Головному управлінні розвідки заявили про знищення гелікоптера Мі-8 на аеродромі "Кряж" у російському місті Самара.

Відео: ГУР pic.twitter.com/YwOFxVU3OK — Українська правда ✌ (@ukrpravda_news) April 17, 2024

Support UP or become our patron!