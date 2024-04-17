All Sections
Ukraine to join NATO's largest cybersecurity exercise for the first time

Oleh Pavliuk, Yevhen KizilovWednesday, 17 April 2024, 19:15
Ukraine to join NATO's largest cybersecurity exercise for the first time
Stock photo: Jon Feingersh Photography Inc

For the first time in history, Ukrainians will take part in the world's largest cybersecurity exercise, Locked Shields 2024, which will be held in Estonia under the auspices of NATO.

Source: European Pravda, citing the National Coordination Centre for Cybersecurity (NCCC) attached to the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine

Details: Locked Shields 2024 will bring together around 4,000 experts from over 40 countries, who will be tasked with protecting the infrastructure of a fictional nation and its countries in conditions close to real life.

"The increased involvement of different nations and partners demonstrates the global reach and importance of Locked Shields 2024, serving as a testament to its role in enhancing international cyber defence collaboration," the NCCC said.

Locked Shields is the world's largest cybersecurity exercise and is managed and developed by NATO’s Cooperative Cyber Defence Centre of Excellence in Tallinn. In 2023, 33 countries participated in the exercise in 24 different teams.

Background: Ukraine joined the NATO Cyber Centre in March 2022, despite Hungary having blocked this in the past.

Subjects: NATOUkraineArmed Forces
