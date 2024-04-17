Crimean underground resistance says Russian S-400 anti-air system at Dzhankoi airfield was hit

Atesh (the Ukrainian and Crimean Tatar underground resistance movement in temporarily occupied Crimea) has announced that a series of strikes carried out on the Dzhankoi airfield on the night of 16-17 April were successful.

Source: Atesh on Telegram

Quote: "Detonation is confirmed at a location at coordinates 45.7092211, 34.4270056. Earlier, our agents recorded the delivery of some long boxes to protected caponiers at this location.

Damage to the latest S-400 system has been confirmed, with the launcher being blown up and serious damage done to the other machines of the system. The occupiers had so much faith in their latest air defence system that they placed the missile storage points right next to the launcher."

Details: Atesh reported, citing their agents from the air defence unit, that there was also a significant strike near the command post of the 5th Anti-Aircraft Missile Unit of the 18th Anti-Aircraft Missile Regiment of the 31st Air Defence Division of the 4th Army of Russia's Aerospace Forces.

Quote: "For the sake of our agents’ security, we will refrain from disclosing further information. The details have been passed on to the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

We thank all our agents for their courage, perseverance, and efforts. Your contributions make a huge difference in achieving our goals. Together, we are a force capable of achieving significant results."

Previously: On the night of Wednesday 16-17 April, explosions were heard near the military airfield in Dzhankoi in temporarily occupied Crimea.

Following the blasts at the airfield, a huge fire broke out.

