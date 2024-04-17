All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Explosions heard at Dzhankoi military airfield in Crimea – video

Ivashkiv OlenaWednesday, 17 April 2024, 05:11
Explosions heard at Dzhankoi military airfield in Crimea – video
Explosion. Screenshot

Explosions rang out in the town of Dzhankoi near a military airfield in Russian-occupied Crimea on the night of 16-17 April.

Source: Astra; local Telegram channels 

Details: Local residents reported that the explosions occurred before an air-raid warning was issued. 

Advertisement:

As seen in the video, a large-scale fire broke out at the military airfield after the explosions.

Reference: Wikipedia says Dzhankoi is an active state airfield in Russian-occupied Crimea. The 39th Helicopter Regiment of the 27th Composite Aviation Division of the 4th Air and Air Defence Forces Command of the Southern Military District of the Russian Federation is stationed there. Additionally, there are three aviation squadrons with Mi-8, Mi-35M, Mi-28 and Ka-52 helicopters. 

Border Service helicopters of the Russian Federal Security Service are also stationed at Dzhankoi.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Crimeaexplosion
Advertisement:

US announces new US$1 billion military aid package for Ukraine

Biden signs bill with US$61 billion to support Ukraine

Russian deputy defence minister was arrested because of special operation by Ukrainian intelligence

Security Service detains abbot of Sviatohirsk Lavra of Moscow-linked church

"Recovery is not a luxury": a report from the Rebuilding Ukraine conference

Attack on Ukrainska Pravda investigative journalist Mykhailo Tkach: two suspects appear in case

All News
Crimea
Russian Ka-27 helicopter shot down in occupied Crimea
Russians tried to shoot down a low-flying target in Sevastopol
UK intelligence says Ukraine's strikes on occupied Sevastopol likely led to Russia shooting down its own warplane
RECENT NEWS
19:19
Biden says soldiers in trenches in Ukraine's east cheered when US voted to approve military aid for Ukraine
18:54
US announces new US$1 billion military aid package for Ukraine
18:31
Biden: We're gonna be sending equipment to Ukraine in the next few hours
18:09
Biden signs bill with US$61 billion to support Ukraine
17:52
Russians target Sumy suburbs, air defence unit downs missile in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
17:51
Danish Carlsberg Group to invest about US$50.5 million in Ukrainian business
17:50
US military aid alone won't be enough to defeat Russia – Ukraine's foreign minister
17:35
Russians purge libraries in occupied Crimea of books referencing Holodomor and Crimean Tatars
17:33
Belarus deploys air defence detachment to Russian border
17:12
Scholz refuses to supply Ukraine with Taurus missiles despite US offer of ATACMS
All News
Advertisement: