Explosions heard at Dzhankoi military airfield in Crimea – video

Explosions rang out in the town of Dzhankoi near a military airfield in Russian-occupied Crimea on the night of 16-17 April.

Details: Local residents reported that the explosions occurred before an air-raid warning was issued.

As seen in the video, a large-scale fire broke out at the military airfield after the explosions.

У ніч на середу в окупованому Криму пролунали вибухи в місті Джанкой в районі військового аеродрому. pic.twitter.com/iqJHJPFnt2 — Українська правда ✌️ (@ukrpravda_news) April 17, 2024

Reference: Wikipedia says Dzhankoi is an active state airfield in Russian-occupied Crimea. The 39th Helicopter Regiment of the 27th Composite Aviation Division of the 4th Air and Air Defence Forces Command of the Southern Military District of the Russian Federation is stationed there. Additionally, there are three aviation squadrons with Mi-8, Mi-35M, Mi-28 and Ka-52 helicopters.

Border Service helicopters of the Russian Federal Security Service are also stationed at Dzhankoi.

