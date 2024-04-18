All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Pentagon chief and top US general warn of consequences of delaying aid to Ukraine

Oleh PavliukThursday, 18 April 2024, 00:07
Pentagon chief and top US general warn of consequences of delaying aid to Ukraine
US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. Photo: Getty Images

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Charles Brown have stressed the need for Congress to approve aid to Ukraine as soon as possible, as the delay is already having consequences on the battlefield.

Source: Austin and Brown at a meeting of the House of Representatives Defense Appropriations Subcommittee on 17 April, European Pravda reports, citing the AP

Details: Brown stressed that Ukraine urgently needs military weapons, which have been delayed due to Congress’ failure to pass a funding package.

Advertisement:

"Whether it’s munitions, whether it’s vehicles, whether it’s platforms, I’ll just tell you that Ukraine right now is facing some dire battlefield conditions," he stressed.

The Pentagon chief, in turn, stressed that time is of the essence when it comes to supporting Ukraine.

"We’re already seeing things on the battlefield begin to shift a bit in Russia’s favour. We are seeing them make incremental gains. We’re seeing the Ukrainians be challenged in terms of holding the line," Lloyd Austin said.

Background:

  • On Wednesday, the Speaker of the House of Representatives introduced separate bills to help US allies, including Ukraine, and announced a separate initiative to protect the US-Mexico border and counter Russia, China and Iran.
  • Ukraine's package provides about US$61 billion in aid to Ukraine and its allies and to replenish the US army's stockpile, and it calls on the administration to provide Kyiv with long-range ATACMS missiles.
  • The final vote on the bills is due to be held by the evening of Saturday, 20 April. US President Joe Biden has said he would sign it.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

US announces new US$1 billion military aid package for Ukraine

Biden signs bill with US$61 billion to support Ukraine

Russian deputy defence minister was arrested because of special operation by Ukrainian intelligence

Security Service detains abbot of Sviatohirsk Lavra of Moscow-linked church

"Recovery is not a luxury": a report from the Rebuilding Ukraine conference

Attack on Ukrainska Pravda investigative journalist Mykhailo Tkach: two suspects appear in case

All News
RECENT NEWS
19:19
Biden says soldiers in trenches in Ukraine's east cheered when US voted to approve military aid for Ukraine
18:54
US announces new US$1 billion military aid package for Ukraine
18:31
Biden: We're gonna be sending equipment to Ukraine in the next few hours
18:09
Biden signs bill with US$61 billion to support Ukraine
17:52
Russians target Sumy suburbs, air defence unit downs missile in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
17:51
Danish Carlsberg Group to invest about US$50.5 million in Ukrainian business
17:50
US military aid alone won't be enough to defeat Russia – Ukraine's foreign minister
17:35
Russians purge libraries in occupied Crimea of books referencing Holodomor and Crimean Tatars
17:33
Belarus deploys air defence detachment to Russian border
17:12
Scholz refuses to supply Ukraine with Taurus missiles despite US offer of ATACMS
All News
Advertisement: