Pentagon chief and top US general warn of consequences of delaying aid to Ukraine

US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Charles Brown have stressed the need for Congress to approve aid to Ukraine as soon as possible, as the delay is already having consequences on the battlefield.

Source: Austin and Brown at a meeting of the House of Representatives Defense Appropriations Subcommittee on 17 April, European Pravda reports, citing the AP

Details: Brown stressed that Ukraine urgently needs military weapons, which have been delayed due to Congress’ failure to pass a funding package.

"Whether it’s munitions, whether it’s vehicles, whether it’s platforms, I’ll just tell you that Ukraine right now is facing some dire battlefield conditions," he stressed.

The Pentagon chief, in turn, stressed that time is of the essence when it comes to supporting Ukraine.

"We’re already seeing things on the battlefield begin to shift a bit in Russia’s favour. We are seeing them make incremental gains. We’re seeing the Ukrainians be challenged in terms of holding the line," Lloyd Austin said.

Background:

On Wednesday, the Speaker of the House of Representatives introduced separate bills to help US allies, including Ukraine, and announced a separate initiative to protect the US-Mexico border and counter Russia, China and Iran.

Ukraine's package provides about US$61 billion in aid to Ukraine and its allies and to replenish the US army's stockpile, and it calls on the administration to provide Kyiv with long-range ATACMS missiles.

The final vote on the bills is due to be held by the evening of Saturday, 20 April. US President Joe Biden has said he would sign it.

