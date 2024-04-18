Russians attack Sumy Oblast with guided bombs and air-dropped mines

Aftermath of the Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast. Photo: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

The Russians have conducted 11 attacks on the territory of Sumy Oblast over the past day, hitting Yampil hromada with guided bombs and Velyka Pysarivka with five air-dropped mines. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "[A total of] 39 explosions were recorded. Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Esman, Seredyna-Buda and Yampil hromadas came under fire."

Advertisement:

Details: The Russians conducted strikes using guided bombs (three explosions) in Yampil hromada.

The Russians used five air-dropped mines on the territory of Velyka Pysarivka hromada.

In addition, the Russians fired mortars (9 explosions) on Yunakivka hromada.

The Russians dropped six VOG high-explosive fragmentation grenades from a UAV on Krasnopillia hromada and also fired on it with an FPV drone.

Artillery shelling (three explosions) were recorded in Esman hromada.

Bilopillia hromada was fired on from small arms.

The Russians hit Seredyna-Buda hromada with artillery and mortars (11 explosions).

Support UP or become our patron!