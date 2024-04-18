All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russians attack Sumy Oblast with guided bombs and air-dropped mines

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 18 April 2024, 02:38
Russians attack Sumy Oblast with guided bombs and air-dropped mines
Aftermath of the Russian attacks on Sumy Oblast. Photo: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

The Russians have conducted 11 attacks on the territory of Sumy Oblast over the past day, hitting Yampil hromada with guided bombs and Velyka Pysarivka with five air-dropped mines. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]

Source: Sumy Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "[A total of] 39 explosions were recorded. Yunakivka, Bilopillia, Krasnopillia, Velyka Pysarivka, Esman, Seredyna-Buda and Yampil hromadas came under fire."

Advertisement:

Details: The Russians conducted strikes using guided bombs (three explosions) in Yampil hromada.

The Russians used five air-dropped mines on the territory of Velyka Pysarivka hromada.

In addition, the Russians fired mortars (9 explosions) on Yunakivka hromada.

The Russians dropped six VOG high-explosive fragmentation grenades from a UAV on Krasnopillia hromada and also fired on it with an FPV drone.

Artillery shelling (three explosions) were recorded in Esman hromada.

Bilopillia hromada was fired on from small arms.

The Russians hit Seredyna-Buda hromada with artillery and mortars (11 explosions).

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Sumy Oblastattackexplosion
Advertisement:

US announces new US$1 billion military aid package for Ukraine

Biden signs bill with US$61 billion to support Ukraine

Russian deputy defence minister was arrested because of special operation by Ukrainian intelligence

Security Service detains abbot of Sviatohirsk Lavra of Moscow-linked church

"Recovery is not a luxury": a report from the Rebuilding Ukraine conference

Attack on Ukrainska Pravda investigative journalist Mykhailo Tkach: two suspects appear in case

All News
Sumy Oblast
Russia attacks Bilopillia, injuring one person and damaging gas pipeline and power line
Russians strike Sumy Oblast from aircraft, injuring man – photo
Russian sabotage group stopped in Ukraine's northern Sumy Oblast
RECENT NEWS
19:19
Biden says soldiers in trenches in Ukraine's east cheered when US voted to approve military aid for Ukraine
18:54
US announces new US$1 billion military aid package for Ukraine
18:31
Biden: We're gonna be sending equipment to Ukraine in the next few hours
18:09
Biden signs bill with US$61 billion to support Ukraine
17:52
Russians target Sumy suburbs, air defence unit downs missile in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
17:51
Danish Carlsberg Group to invest about US$50.5 million in Ukrainian business
17:50
US military aid alone won't be enough to defeat Russia – Ukraine's foreign minister
17:35
Russians purge libraries in occupied Crimea of books referencing Holodomor and Crimean Tatars
17:33
Belarus deploys air defence detachment to Russian border
17:12
Scholz refuses to supply Ukraine with Taurus missiles despite US offer of ATACMS
All News
Advertisement: