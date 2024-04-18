All Sections
Air-raid warning spreads across Ukraine: Explosions in Dnipro

Iryna BalachukThursday, 18 April 2024, 12:39
Air-raid warning spreads across Ukraine: Explosions in Dnipro
Ukrainian authorities have issued an air-raid warning in the country's northern, eastern, southern and central oblasts. Media report explosions in the city of Dnipro.

Source: alerts.in.ua; Ukraine's Air Force on Telegram; Suspilne

Quote Air Force: "Attention! A threat of the use of ballistic missiles from the east! A missile threat in Kyiv and Chernihiv oblasts!"

Details: As of 10:40 (Kyiv time), air-raid warning has been issued in 12 out of Ukraine's 24 oblasts.

Suspilne reports that explosions have been heard in Dnipro. 

Updated: The all-clear was given at 11:09 in Kyiv and Chernihiv Oblasts.

"Attention! Missile attack from the east continues! Stay in shelters!", the Air Force reported.

The all-clear was given at 12:35. The air-raid warning was in effect for more than 2 hours.

Subjects: air-raid warning
