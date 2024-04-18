All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's High Anti-Corruption Court grants permission to confiscate assets from former Motor Sich president Viacheslav Bohuslaiev

Artur KryzhnyiThursday, 18 April 2024, 19:55
Ukraine's High Anti-Corruption Court grants permission to confiscate assets from former Motor Sich president Viacheslav Bohuslaiev
Viacheslav Bohuslaiev. Photo: Viktoria Roshchyna

The High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine has granted a lawsuit brought by the Ministry of Justice seeking the imposition of sanctions in the form of asset seizure from Viacheslav Bohuslaiev, the former president of Ukraine’s leading aircraft engine manufacturer, Motor Sich.

Source: Inna Bohatykh, Head of the Sanctions Policy Department of the Ministry of Justice, on Facebook

The decision also applies to Petr Kononenko, CEO of the Russian company Borisfen. 

Advertisement:

Quote from Bohatykh: "Corporate rights (with respect to Motor Bank, Motor Garant (insurance), Vinnytsia Aircraft Plant, and other companies), property, land plots, monetary funds (a significant amount), weapons and other assets have been recovered for the benefit of the state." 

Update: The Prosecutor General's Office clarified that assets worth almost UAH 1 billion (US$25 million) have been recovered for the benefit of the state, including almost UAH 600 million (US$15 million), 11 units of real estate, including five land plots, as well as shares in the authorised capital of 11 companies with equity of UAH 367.3 million (US$9 million) and other assets.

Bohatykh added that the court refused to grant the request with respect to certain third-party assets, and the ministry therefore intends to appeal.

Background: 

  • In October 2023, the Security Service of Ukraine, in conjunction with the Prosecutor General’s Office, completed an investigation and filed an indictment against Viacheslav Bohuslaiev, the president of Motor Sich, and Oleh Dziuba, head of the company’s Foreign Trade Department, who were suspected of working for the Russians.
  • The investigation found that these officials had been colluding with representatives of the Russian corporation Rostec, one of the main producers of weapons for the Russian armed forces associated with the Kremlin. Under Bohuslaiev, Motor Sich, which produces aircraft engines, had been selling engines to sanctioned companies from Iran.
  • Both criminals were detained by employees of the SSU’s Main Investigative and Counterintelligence Department in October 2022.
  • On 1 April 2023, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy imposed sanctions on Viacheslav Bohuslaiev and some Russian citizens.
  • In May 2023, Bohuslaiev’s lawyer Ruslan Volynets said his client, who is 84, had asked for his name to be put on a list for exchange with Russia due to his poor health and the lack of any other options of release.
  • Bohuslaiev is accused of collaboration, complicity with the aggressor state, facilitating the activities of a terrorist organisation and, more recently, opposing the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
  • In February 2024, the Solomianskyi District Court in Kyiv extended Bohuslaiev's pre-trial restriction – custody without the right to bail – until 18 April.
  • Bohuslaiev and his accomplice have had their custody extended without the right to bail until 10 June 2024.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Anticorruption court
Advertisement:

US announces new US$1 billion military aid package for Ukraine

Biden signs bill with US$61 billion to support Ukraine

Russian deputy defence minister was arrested because of special operation by Ukrainian intelligence

Security Service detains abbot of Sviatohirsk Lavra of Moscow-linked church

"Recovery is not a luxury": a report from the Rebuilding Ukraine conference

Attack on Ukrainska Pravda investigative journalist Mykhailo Tkach: two suspects appear in case

All News
Anticorruption court
Former Chairman of Ukraine's Supreme Court released from pre-trial detention centre
Former Supreme Court head released on US$476,000 bail
Obstacles in the work of the Anti-corruption Court
RECENT NEWS
19:19
Zelenskyy says Russia wants to disrupt Peace Summit in Switzerland and has detailed plan
19:19
Biden says soldiers in trenches in Ukraine's east cheered when US voted to approve military aid for Ukraine
18:54
US announces new US$1 billion military aid package for Ukraine
18:31
Biden: We're gonna be sending equipment to Ukraine in the next few hours
18:09
Biden signs bill with US$61 billion to support Ukraine
17:52
Russians target Sumy suburbs, air defence unit downs missile in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
17:51
Danish Carlsberg Group to invest about US$50.5 million in Ukrainian business
17:50
US military aid alone won't be enough to defeat Russia – Ukraine's foreign minister
17:35
Russians purge libraries in occupied Crimea of books referencing Holodomor and Crimean Tatars
17:33
Belarus deploys air defence detachment to Russian border
All News
Advertisement: