Another air defence system will be in Ukraine soon – IRIS-T manufacturer

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Alona MazurenkoThursday, 18 April 2024, 13:54
IRIS-T SLM air defence system. Photo: Diehl Defence

Helmut Rauch, the head of the arms company Diehl Defence, which produces IRIS-T SLM air defence systems, announced the delivery of another system to Ukraine in a few weeks.

Source: Helmut Rauch in an interview for Bild; European Pravda

Rauch arrived in Kyiv together with a group of entrepreneurs who accompanied Robert Habeck, the vice-chancellor of Germany.

"Three of our systems are already in Ukraine, and more will be delivered this year. The next one is only a few weeks away," Helmut Rauch said.

The supply of air defenсe systems to Ukraine is now a key topic in Kyiv's conversations with its allies.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba called on the G7 countries to follow the example of Germany and make a decision on the supply of additional air defence systems as soon as possible.

On 13 April, Germany announced the urgent transfer of a Patriot anti-aircraft missile system to Ukraine.

German foreign and defence ministers, in a letter to dozens of countries, announced a global initiative on the search for additional air defence equipment for Ukraine.

Subjects: air defenceGermany
