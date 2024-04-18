All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian air defence downs all 13 Russian Shahed drones attacking Ukraine

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 18 April 2024, 09:21
Ukrainian air defence downs all 13 Russian Shahed drones attacking Ukraine
Photo: Getty Images

The Russians launched 13 Shahed-131/136 strike UAVs at Ukraine overnight on 18 April, all of which were shot down by air defence forces.

Source: Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of Ukraine's Air Force, on Telegram; Illia Yevlash, spokesperson for Ukraine's Air Force, on air during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Details: Oleshchuk stated that the Russian occupiers launched drones from the areas of ​​Primorsko-Akhtarsk in Russian territory and Cape Chauda from occupied Crimea. 

Advertisement:

All 13 Shahed drones were shot down by anti-aircraft missile units of the Air Force and mobile fire groups of the Defence Forces in Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia, Poltava, Khmelnytskyi, Ternopil, and Ivano-Frankivsk oblasts.

Illia Yevlash explained that the Shahed UAVs had followed regular routes and "sought to complicate and confuse their trail as much as possible".

The official added that the Shaheds follow routes that use rough terrain and river mouths, and sometimes even linger in some places. For example, a Russian drone hovered over a body of water for several hours on the border of Dnipropetrovsk and Poltava oblasts overnight, though it was eventually destroyed.

"However, our Defence Forces managed to destroy all 13 uncrewed aerial vehicles regardless of such tactics," Yevlash noted.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Shahed droneUkraineair defencewar
Advertisement:

US announces new US$1 billion military aid package for Ukraine

Biden signs bill with US$61 billion to support Ukraine

Russian deputy defence minister was arrested because of special operation by Ukrainian intelligence

Security Service detains abbot of Sviatohirsk Lavra of Moscow-linked church

"Recovery is not a luxury": a report from the Rebuilding Ukraine conference

Attack on Ukrainska Pravda investigative journalist Mykhailo Tkach: two suspects appear in case

All News
Shahed drone
Russians attack critical infrastructure in Ivano-Frankivsk Oblast, Ukrainian air defence downs all drones
Russia launched attack drones at Ukraine overnight, explosions rock two western oblasts
Ukrainian defenders down all Russian attack drones overnight
RECENT NEWS
19:19
Biden says soldiers in trenches in Ukraine's east cheered when US voted to approve military aid for Ukraine
18:54
US announces new US$1 billion military aid package for Ukraine
18:31
Biden: We're gonna be sending equipment to Ukraine in the next few hours
18:09
Biden signs bill with US$61 billion to support Ukraine
17:52
Russians target Sumy suburbs, air defence unit downs missile in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
17:51
Danish Carlsberg Group to invest about US$50.5 million in Ukrainian business
17:50
US military aid alone won't be enough to defeat Russia – Ukraine's foreign minister
17:35
Russians purge libraries in occupied Crimea of books referencing Holodomor and Crimean Tatars
17:33
Belarus deploys air defence detachment to Russian border
17:12
Scholz refuses to supply Ukraine with Taurus missiles despite US offer of ATACMS
All News
Advertisement: