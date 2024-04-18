We can buy Patriot systems for Ukraine, says Dutch PM

Mark Rutte, Prime Minister of the Netherlands, has proposed at the EU leaders' summit in Brussels that Patriot air defence systems be purchased from countries that possess them but are unwilling to deliver them to Ukraine.

Source: The Guardian, citing Rutte

Details: The Prime Minister of the Netherlands emphasised that the need to provide Ukraine with Patriot systems is urgent.

Quote: "We know that many countries are sitting on large piles of Patriot systems, maybe not wanting to deliver it directly.

We can buy it from them, we can deliver it to Ukraine, we have the money available. It’s crucial."

Background:

In the spring budget revision published on 15 April, the Dutch government confirmed its intention to increase military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine in the coming years.

