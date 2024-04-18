All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


We can buy Patriot systems for Ukraine, says Dutch PM

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 18 April 2024, 06:40
We can buy Patriot systems for Ukraine, says Dutch PM
Mark Rutte. Photo: Getty Images

Mark Rutte, Prime Minister of the Netherlands, has proposed at the EU leaders' summit in Brussels that Patriot air defence systems be purchased from countries that possess them but are unwilling to deliver them to Ukraine.

Source: The Guardian, citing Rutte

Details: The Prime Minister of the Netherlands emphasised that the need to provide Ukraine with Patriot systems is urgent.

Advertisement:

Quote: "We know that many countries are sitting on large piles of Patriot systems, maybe not wanting to deliver it directly.

We can buy it from them, we can deliver it to Ukraine, we have the money available. It’s crucial."

Background: 

  • In the spring budget revision published on 15 April, the Dutch government confirmed its intention to increase military and humanitarian aid to Ukraine in the coming years.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Netherlandsair defenceUkraine
Advertisement:

US announces new US$1 billion military aid package for Ukraine

Biden signs bill with US$61 billion to support Ukraine

Russian deputy defence minister was arrested because of special operation by Ukrainian intelligence

Security Service detains abbot of Sviatohirsk Lavra of Moscow-linked church

"Recovery is not a luxury": a report from the Rebuilding Ukraine conference

Attack on Ukrainska Pravda investigative journalist Mykhailo Tkach: two suspects appear in case

All News
Netherlands
Dutch government pledges additional €4.4 billion in aid to Ukraine in 2024-2026
Netherlands allocates additional EUR 1 billion for military aid for Ukraine
Ukraine's air shield must be strengthened – Ukraine's Foreign Minister urges Dutch counterpart
RECENT NEWS
19:19
Biden says soldiers in trenches in Ukraine's east cheered when US voted to approve military aid for Ukraine
18:54
US announces new US$1 billion military aid package for Ukraine
18:31
Biden: We're gonna be sending equipment to Ukraine in the next few hours
18:09
Biden signs bill with US$61 billion to support Ukraine
17:52
Russians target Sumy suburbs, air defence unit downs missile in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
17:51
Danish Carlsberg Group to invest about US$50.5 million in Ukrainian business
17:50
US military aid alone won't be enough to defeat Russia – Ukraine's foreign minister
17:35
Russians purge libraries in occupied Crimea of books referencing Holodomor and Crimean Tatars
17:33
Belarus deploys air defence detachment to Russian border
17:12
Scholz refuses to supply Ukraine with Taurus missiles despite US offer of ATACMS
All News
Advertisement: