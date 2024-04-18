All Sections
Russians attack Kharkiv City and Kharkiv Oblast, local authorities urge residents to take shelter

Anastasia ProtzThursday, 18 April 2024, 14:32
Stock photo: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Oleh Syniehubov, Head of the Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, reported that the Russians are striking the oblast. An explosion was heard in the city during the air-raid.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration; Ukraine's Air Force; Suspilne.Kharkiv

Details: At 14:06, the Air Force reported a threat of aircraft strikes on the frontline regions.

At 14:17, the Air Force reported missile launches on Kharkiv and Donetsk oblasts. Later, Suspilne.Kharkiv reported an explosion in the northern part of the city of Kharkiv.

At 14:18, Syniehubov wrote that the Russians were conducting strikes.

Quote: "Kharkiv [City] and Kharkiv Oblast: stay in shelters."

