Russian forces hit Nikopol district, damaging infrastructure facility and agricultural company – photo

Yevhen KizilovThursday, 18 April 2024, 18:53
The roof of a building damaged in the Russian strike. Photo: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Russian artillery and drones targeted the Nikopol district (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast) on 18 April, damaging an infrastructure facility and an agricultural company.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on social media

Details: Lysak said the Nikopol, Pokrovske, Marhanets and Myrove hromadas had been affected by the Russian strikes. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]

The Russian forces launched three artillery strikes and used 10 UAVs of various types to attack the district.

Nine houses, three outbuildings, two garages and a power line were also damaged.

No one was killed or injured.

Background: On 18 April, Russian troops attacked the Dnipro district (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast) with missiles, causing fires to break out and injuring two people.

Dnipropetrovsk Oblastdronesattackwar
