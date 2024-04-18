Russian forces hit Nikopol district, damaging infrastructure facility and agricultural company – photo
Russian artillery and drones targeted the Nikopol district (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast) on 18 April, damaging an infrastructure facility and an agricultural company.
Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on social media
Details: Lysak said the Nikopol, Pokrovske, Marhanets and Myrove hromadas had been affected by the Russian strikes. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]
The Russian forces launched three artillery strikes and used 10 UAVs of various types to attack the district.
Nine houses, three outbuildings, two garages and a power line were also damaged.
No one was killed or injured.
Background: On 18 April, Russian troops attacked the Dnipro district (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast) with missiles, causing fires to break out and injuring two people.
Support UP or become our patron!