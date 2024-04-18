Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: people injured, fires break out

Stock photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram

Russian troops attacked the Dnipro district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with missiles, causing fires and injuring two people.

Source: Serhii Lysak, chairman of the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration (OMA) on Telegram

Quote from Lysak: "The enemy attacked the Dnipro district. Early reports say two men, 30 and 35 years old, were injured in a missile attack. They were hospitalised in a moderate condition. Several fires broke out."

Details: The chairman of the OMA promised to provide more information after the all-clear.

"The threat is still there. Stay in safe places," Lysak said.

Updated: Later, Lysak added that the missile attack on the Dnipro district damaged an infrastructure facility and a business.

"Two fires are yet to be extinguished. We’re still clarifying information," Lysak stated.

Background:

On the afternoon of 18 April, the Ukrainian authorities issued an air-raid warning in the northern, eastern, southern and central oblasts. The media reported that explosions were heard in Dnipro.

