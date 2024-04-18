Trump comments on aid to Ukraine after Speaker Johnson's bill: Get moving Europe!

Former US President Donald Trump has reiterated that Europe should give more money to support Kyiv after the bill on the aid for Ukraine was published in the website of the House of Representatives.

Trump did not directly mention the initiative submitted by House Speaker Mike Johnson (which, among other things, provides for the allocation of financial aid to Kyiv on loan), but repeated his earlier statements that the United States is "giving more money in the war" in Ukraine than Europe.

"Why can't Europe equalize or match the money put in by the United States of America in order to help a Country in desperate need? As everyone agrees, Ukrainian Survival and Strength should be much more important to Europe than to us, but it is also important to us! GET MOVING, EUROPE!" the former president posted.

He also reiterated that if he were now the President of the United States, "this war would have never started".

The "Ukrainian" package calls for the allocation of approximately US$61 billion to assist Ukraine and its supporters. The bill's final vote should take place on Saturday evening, 20 April.

US President Joe Biden expressed his readiness to sign, if approved by Congress, bills on supplemental funding for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.

