US Ambassador to Ukraine calls on Congress to vote on aid for Ukraine immediately

Khrystyna Bondarieva , STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 19 April 2024, 11:14
US Ambassador to Ukraine calls on Congress to vote on aid for Ukraine immediately
US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink. Photo: Getty Images

US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink has told US congressmen during a visit to Washington that they should vote immediately on a bill to support Ukraine, as it is in the US's strategic interests.

Source: Brink on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda 

Details: Brink stated that she was pleased to return to Washington and advocate for the prompt release of a package of help for Ukraine.

She said she had informed the legislators that supporting Ukraine "is in our strategic national interests."

Background:

