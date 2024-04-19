US Ambassador to Ukraine calls on Congress to vote on aid for Ukraine immediately

US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink has told US congressmen during a visit to Washington that they should vote immediately on a bill to support Ukraine, as it is in the US's strategic interests.

Source: Brink on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Brink stated that she was pleased to return to Washington and advocate for the prompt release of a package of help for Ukraine.

Great to be back in DC to make the case to Congress for the urgent need to pass the Ukraine supplemental and why supporting Ukraine is in our strategic national interests. — Ambassador Bridget A. Brink (@USAmbKyiv) April 19, 2024

She said she had informed the legislators that supporting Ukraine "is in our strategic national interests."

Background:

On Thursday 18 April, US Democrats took an unprecedented step to salvage "Johnson’s bills" containing assistance for Ukraine. They voted during consideration in the House Rules Committee, as three right-wing GOP hardliners refused to participate.

The final vote on the bills, which provide for multibillion-dollar assistance to Ukraine, should take place by Saturday evening, 20 April.

