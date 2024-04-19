Dnipro declares day of mourning for those killed in Russian missile strike
Friday, 19 April 2024, 13:57
Dnipro mayor Borys Filatov has declared mourning on 20 April for those killed in the Russian missile strike on the city on the night of 18-19 April.
Source: Borus Filatovʼs order
Quote: "In order to honour the memory of those who were killed in the tragedy that occurred on 19 April 2024, as a result of the Russian missile attack on the city of Dnipro and oblast, to declare a day of mourning in the city of Dnipro on 20 April 2024."
Details: On the day of mourning, flags on public institutions will be at half-mast. Businesses are also advised to display flags with black ribbons.
Background:
- As a result of the Russian attack, two people were killed in the city of Dnipro; six people, including two children, were killed in Synelnykove; and 29 other residents of the oblast were injured.
- President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the world to defeat Russian terror after another bloody attack by the Russians.
