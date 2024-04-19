Dnipro declares day of mourning for those killed in Russian missile strike

Dnipro mayor Borys Filatov has declared mourning on 20 April for those killed in the Russian missile strike on the city on the night of 18-19 April.

Source: Borus Filatovʼs order

Quote: "In order to honour the memory of those who were killed in the tragedy that occurred on 19 April 2024, as a result of the Russian missile attack on the city of Dnipro and oblast, to declare a day of mourning in the city of Dnipro on 20 April 2024."

Details: On the day of mourning, flags on public institutions will be at half-mast. Businesses are also advised to display flags with black ribbons.

Background:

As a result of the Russian attack, two people were killed in the city of Dnipro; six people, including two children, were killed in Synelnykove; and 29 other residents of the oblast were injured.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on the world to defeat Russian terror after another bloody attack by the Russians.

