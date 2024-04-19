Attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: Whole family except 6-year-old boy killed

Aftermath of Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on 19 April. Photo: Mykola Lukashuk on Telegram

It was revealed that an entire family was among the people killed in the Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. A 6-year-old boy became an orphan.

Source: Mykola Lukashuk, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Council

Quote: "A little 6-year-old boy outlived his entire family. His mother, grandmother, elder sister aged 14 and 8-year-old brother were killed by a Russian missile today in the settlement of Synelnykove. His father died a year ago.

The boy is in hospital in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast at the moment. He sustained shrapnel wounds of the jaw, burns, a concussion… But our medics have stabilised his condition. His life is no longer in danger."

Aftermath of Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on 19 April Photo: Telegram channel of Mykola Lukashuk

Details: Lukashuk reported that the boy has an aunt who will get custody of him.

Background: Two people were killed in a Russian attack on the city of Dnipro on the morning of Friday, 19 April, and six more were killed in the city of Synelnykove, including two young children; 29 other residents of the oblast were injured. Four private houses were partially destroyed in Synelnykove, eight more were damaged. A company was damaged in the town of Pavlograd.

