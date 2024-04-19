Russians hit Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, killing 6 adults and 2 children – photo

Two people have been killed in a Russian attack on the city of Dnipro on the morning of Friday, 19 April, six more have been killed in the city of Synelnykove, including two young children, and 29 other residents of the oblast have been injured.

Correction: Earlier, the General Prosecutor's Office and the head of the Oblast Military Administration had claimed that another child had died in hospital, bringing the total number of victims among children to three.

After some time, Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, stated that the information regarding the third dead child was erroneous. A 6-year-old boy in a serious condition had been taken to the regional hospital. Doctors were able to save him, and his outlook is positive.

Thus, as of 12:00, the Russians have killed eight people in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast: two adults in Dnipro and four adults and two children (a 14-year-old girl and an 8-year-old boy) in Synelnykove.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram and during the 24/7 joint newscast; Ihor Klymenko, Minister of Internal Affairs, on Telegram; President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Telegram; State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram

Quote from Lysak: "As of now, we know that eight people have been killed, including children. Two people - a man and a woman - were killed in Dnipro. The other six fatalities are in Synelnykove."

Updated: The Ukrainian Prosecutor General's Office reported at 10:18 that the death toll from the Russian attack had risen to 9, as another child had died in hospital.

"A child who was severely injured during a large-scale enemy attack on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast today has died in hospital. The death toll has now risen to 9, including three children," the Prosecutor General's Office said.

Details: Earlier, Ukraine's Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko noted that two people had been killed and 16 injured in Dnipro as of 08:30. Six people, including children aged 6 and 8, were killed in the Synelnykove district. Two more people were injured.

Lysak said that in addition to a residential building, two infrastructure facilities had been damaged in Dnipro.

Four private houses were partially destroyed in Synelnykove, and 8 more were damaged.

The head of the Oblast Military Administration added that the night and morning had been tough. Business premises in the city of Pavlohrad have been damaged.

The Russians also attacked the Nikopol district: in the evening, they shelled the town of Nikopol with artillery, and Marhanets hromada overnight, damaging two private houses [a hromada is an administrative unit designating a town, village or several villages and their adjacent territories – ed.]

"The oblast has survived another massive attack. Some of the enemy targets were shot down by the air defence forces. In particular, in the morning alone, nine missiles were shot down. And two more at night. Details on this will follow later. Unfortunately, other strikes occurred, too," Lysak summed up.

The State Emergency Service (SES) reported that as of 09:00, 29 people had been injured in the missile attack in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, 14 of whom were rescued by the SES.

In particular, 20 people were injured in Dnipro, 12 of whom were rescued. In Synelnykove, six people were injured, including one child. Two people were rescued. In Kryvyi Rih, three people were injured.

After another monstrous Russian attack, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on the world to defeat Russian terror.

"Every state that provides air defence systems to Ukraine, every leader who helps convince partners that air defence systems should not now be in warehouses, but in real cities and districts that are under attack by terrorists, everyone who supports our defence, are life-savers. We must defeat the Russian terror," the President said.

He stressed that this is a necessity not only for Ukraine and Ukrainians but for the entire world.

"Russia must be held accountable for its terror, and every missile, every Shahed attack drone must be shot down. The world can guarantee this, our partners have the necessary capabilities. This has been proven, in particular, in the skies of the Middle East, and it should work in the skies of Europe," Zelenskyy concluded.

Background:

On the night of 18-19 April, Russia fired missiles on Ukraine. An air-raid warning was issued throughout the country. The air raid lasted until 06:15.

In addition, the Russians launched Shahed UAVs.

A residential building was hit by a Russian missile attack in the city of Dnipro on the night of 18-19 April. The five-storey building was partially destroyed, and a fire broke out there. A total of nine people were injured. A woman was also killed in the Synelnykove district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

