All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

UK intelligence posts satellite images of Russia's failed attempt to disguise its fighter jets – photo

Andrii Synyavskyi, STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 2 April 2024, 14:25
UK intelligence posts satellite images of Russia's failed attempt to disguise its fighter jets – photo
Photo: UK Defence Intelligence on Twitter

UK Defence Intelligence has exposed Russia's failed attempts to disguise its military facilities to confuse Ukraine's attempts to attack them.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence review dated 2 April on X (Twitter); European Pravda

The agency posted a satellite image showing silhouettes of fighter jets drawn at Kirovske air base in occupied Crimea. However, despite this, helicopters still land on the places where the image appears, which completely undermines the attempt at deception.

Advertisement:
 
Photo: UK Defence Ministry

"This also reveals the true order of battle or aircraft strength at these airbases, which Russia is likely trying to mask from Ukraine's intelligence picture," the UK intelligence service says without hiding its irony.

The agency reports that such drawings were also noticed at no less than 12 other Russian air bases, which demonstrates the degree of Russia’s concern about future Ukrainian attacks and their ability to repel them.

Previously, UK intelligence had reported about Russia's failed attempts to disguise planes and ships to mitigate the heavy losses suffered by its Black Sea Fleet and Aerospace Forces over the past two years.

Before that, it analysed the Ukrainian Air Force's strikes on Sevastopol on 24 March 2024, which targeted the communications centre of the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Russiawaraircraftdefence intelligence
Advertisement:

Ukraine's spy chief foresees intensification of Russian offensive, doesn't rule out Ukrainian counteroffensive in 2024

Second dam bursts in Russia's Orsk: local refinery shut down, state of emergency declared – video

Ukrainian air defence destroys 17 Shahed UAVs launched by Russia to attack Ukraine overnight – Ukrainian General Staff

Ukraine's Security Service verifying information regarding summons allegedly issued to Ukrainian journalist following his investigation

Zelenskyy meets with US Congress delegation in Chernihiv Oblast – photo

Ukraine's Security Service chief says situation with draft notice for journalist will be addressed

All News
Russia
Ukrainian drones employing AI to strike Russian targets with high precision – CNN
Identities of actors in Russian video aimed at undermining mobilisation in Ukraine revealed – photo
Large Ukrainian drones attack oil refinery and Shahed drone-assembling facility in Tatarstan – photo, video
RECENT NEWS
16:36
Ukraine's spy chief backs Pope's call for general prisoner swap: We just have to convince Russia
16:16
International partners allocate over US$700 million for humanitarian mine clearance in Ukraine
16:08
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief and Defence Minister comment on new military developments: Our enemies will feel the impact
15:57
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence drones strike 4 Russian Su-30 jets and 1 amphibious aircraft in Yeysk, Russia
15:49
Polish food inspection service bans nearly 10 tonnes of Ukrainian ice cream
15:32
updatedRussians hit Kharkiv city centre, four strikes leave civilians wounded
14:58
"We are preparing a response": Zelenskyy holds talks with heads of Ukrainian military departments
14:29
UK Defence Intelligence: Russian battlefield losses decreased in March
13:55
Ukraine's spy chief foresees intensification of Russian offensive, doesn't rule out Ukrainian counteroffensive in 2024
13:28
Hungarian PM calls election of anti-Ukrainian president in Slovakia "a big win" for "advocates of peace"
All News
Advertisement: