UK intelligence posts satellite images of Russia's failed attempt to disguise its fighter jets – photo

UK Defence Intelligence has exposed Russia's failed attempts to disguise its military facilities to confuse Ukraine's attempts to attack them.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence review dated 2 April on X (Twitter); European Pravda

The agency posted a satellite image showing silhouettes of fighter jets drawn at Kirovske air base in occupied Crimea. However, despite this, helicopters still land on the places where the image appears, which completely undermines the attempt at deception.

Photo: UK Defence Ministry

"This also reveals the true order of battle or aircraft strength at these airbases, which Russia is likely trying to mask from Ukraine's intelligence picture," the UK intelligence service says without hiding its irony.

The agency reports that such drawings were also noticed at no less than 12 other Russian air bases, which demonstrates the degree of Russia’s concern about future Ukrainian attacks and their ability to repel them.

Previously, UK intelligence had reported about Russia's failed attempts to disguise planes and ships to mitigate the heavy losses suffered by its Black Sea Fleet and Aerospace Forces over the past two years.

Before that, it analysed the Ukrainian Air Force's strikes on Sevastopol on 24 March 2024, which targeted the communications centre of the Russian Black Sea Fleet.

