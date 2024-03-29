UK intelligence posts images showing consequences of Ukraine's 24 March attack on Sevastopol, Crimea

UK Defence Intelligence has analysed the consequences of an attack carried out by the Ukrainian Air Force on the city of Sevastopol, Russian-occupied Crimea, on 24 March 2024, which targeted the communications centre of Russia's Black Sea Fleet (BSF).

Details: The agency said an analysis of satellite imagery, which it also posted, revealed that one building had been structurally damaged, including a partially collapsed roof, and two other buildings had suffered blast damage.

"Two Ropucha-class landing ships, tanks and one Yury Ivanov-class intelligence ship were also damaged in the strikes," the review noted.

UK Defence Intelligence pointed out that strikes of this nature have forced Russian vessels of a higher value, which normally use the port infrastructure in Sevastopol, to move to other port facilities further east.

"Despite Russia’s attempts to limit its losses, Ukraine continues to demonstrate success in diminishing the Black Sea Fleet’s ability to project power in the region," UK intelligence stated.

Background:

