All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

UK intelligence posts images showing consequences of Ukraine's 24 March attack on Sevastopol, Crimea

Andrii Synyavskyi, Anastasia ProtzFriday, 29 March 2024, 16:12
UK intelligence posts images showing consequences of Ukraine's 24 March attack on Sevastopol, Crimea
Stock photo: Getty Images

UK Defence Intelligence has analysed the consequences of an attack carried out by the Ukrainian Air Force on the city of Sevastopol, Russian-occupied Crimea, on 24 March 2024, which targeted the communications centre of Russia's Black Sea Fleet (BSF).

Source: UK Defence Intelligence review dated 29 March on X (Twitter), as reported by European Pravda

Details: The agency said an analysis of satellite imagery, which it also posted, revealed that one building had been structurally damaged, including a partially collapsed roof, and two other buildings had suffered blast damage.

Advertisement:
 
Photo: The UK Ministry of Defence

"Two Ropucha-class landing ships, tanks and one Yury Ivanov-class intelligence ship were also damaged in the strikes," the review noted.

 
Photo: The UK Ministry of Defence

UK Defence Intelligence pointed out that strikes of this nature have forced Russian vessels of a higher value, which normally use the port infrastructure in Sevastopol, to move to other port facilities further east.

"Despite Russia’s attempts to limit its losses, Ukraine continues to demonstrate success in diminishing the Black Sea Fleet’s ability to project power in the region," UK intelligence stated.

Background:

  • On 28 March, UK Defence Intelligence analysed the policy of Russification being implemented in the Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine in order to align their legal and political systems with Russian legislation.
  • On 27 March, UK Defence Intelligence analysed a statement by Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu about the establishment of a Dnipro River Flotilla and the flotilla's river boat brigade.
  • On 26 March, UK Defence Intelligence revealed that Russia is facing a dilemma regarding its newly formed units: whether to keep them in their deployment locations once established or to deploy them for operations in Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: UKRussia
Advertisement:

Lowering conscription age will help Ukrainian forces, but Western weapon supplies are decisive – ISW

44 states in The Hague support creation of special tribunal and use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine

US warned Kremlin that terrorists would target Crocus City Hall – WP

Zelenskyy on online casinos: Preparation underway to increase control of industry

Ukrainian government allows some male students to travel abroad for study

EU on Russia striking Ukraine's energy system: This is Putin's response to those who still believe in making peace with him

All News
UK
UK Ambassador to Ukraine starts Good Friday in shelter due to Russian missile attack
Russia creates new administrative elite in Ukraine's occupied territories – UK Defence Intelligence
World Bank approves US$1.5 billion loan for Ukraine under guarantees from Japan and UK
RECENT NEWS
08:31
NATO Summit to focus on creating roadmap for Ukraine's accession to Alliance – Blinken
08:12
Child injured in Russian attack on village in Kharkiv Oblast dies in hospital
08:00
Russia loses 710 soldiers, 30 artillery systems and 18 armoured personnel carriers
07:36
Ukrainian air defence units destroy all 4 Russian Shahed UAVs targeting Ukraine overnight
07:21
Russians attack on 7 fronts, with most active attacks occurring near Novomykhailivka and Urozhaine − Ukrainian General Staff
06:30
Lowering conscription age will help Ukrainian forces, but Western weapon supplies are decisive – ISW
05:56
Russia hires 14,000 police officers in occupied territories – ISW
05:02
44 states in The Hague support creation of special tribunal and use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
04:17
Ukraine's DTEK energy company loses 80% of its power generation capacity
03:32
US warned Kremlin that terrorists would target Crocus City Hall – WP
All News
Advertisement: