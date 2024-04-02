Russians strike Dnipro with missiles, injuring 8 adults and 5 children – photo

Russian troops launched a missile strike on the city of Dnipro on the afternoon of 2 April, injuring 13 people, early reports suggest.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Lysak reported at 18:30 that the number of casualties had increased to 13, including 5 children. Eight of the people who were wounded were taken to hospital. All are in moderate condition. The rest were provided with medical aid on the spot. They will be treated at home.

Advertisement:

The State Emergency Service also said that a kindergarten, a college and an industrial facility were destroyed by the missile attack. A fire broke out on the territory of the industrial facility on an area of 150 square metres, which has already been extinguished by firefighters.

Five children aged 14 to 17 were injured, four of whom were taken to hospital.

A total of 55 rescuers and 11 pieces of equipment were engaged in removing the consequences of the attack.

Lysak reported that one of Dnipro's educational institutions had been damaged in the missile attack.

Previously:

On the night of 1-2 April, Ukraine’s air defence downed nine Shahed UAVs over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. The falling debris caused two fires in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, which were quickly extinguished. A two-storey building and a fire station were damaged in the Russian attack.

Lysak reported that one of Dnipro's education institutions had been damaged in the missile attack.

Support UP or become our patron!