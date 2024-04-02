All Sections
Russians attack with 10 Shaheds, 9 of them shot down in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 2 April 2024, 07:43
Stock photo: Telegram of Defence Forces of Ukraine's South

Russian forces launched 10 Shahed kamikaze drones into Ukraine overnight on 1-2 April, 9 of which were shot down; the fallen debris caused two fires in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration on Telegram, General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook; Ukrainian Air Force on Telegram

Quote from Lysak: "Overnight, air defence forces destroyed 9 Shaheds over the city of Dnipro and Dniprovskyi, Nikopolskyi, Pavlohradskyi, Synelnykivskyi and Kamianskyi districts. The fallen debris caused two fires in the regional centre, which were quickly extinguished."

Details: A two-storey building and a fire station were damaged due to the Russian attack. No one was injured.

The Ukrainian Air Force confirmed that the Russians had launched the drones from Cape Chauda in temporarily occupied Crimea. Also, the Russians attacked Ukraine with a Kh-59 guided missile from the airspace of the temporarily occupied territories of Zaporizhzhia Oblast on the night of 1-2 April.

Lysak also said that windows in three nine-storey buildings had been broken and a car damaged as a result of an evening attack on Kryvyi Rih. A high-voltage power line was also affected.

An injured woman received the necessary medical care, and will be treated at home.

"In the morning, the Russian army hit Nikopol district using artillery and kamikaze drones several times. It attacked the district centre and Chervonohryhorivka hromada. The aftermath is being investigated," Lysak summed up. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.] 

Background:

