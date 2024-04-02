All Sections
Yevhen KizilovTuesday, 2 April 2024, 19:31
Russians strike Dnipro with missiles, injuring 5 people and damaging educational facility
Russian troops launched a missile strike on the city of Dnipro on the afternoon of 2 April, injuring five people, preliminary reports suggest.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram 

Quote: "Missile attack on Dnipro. There are casualties. According to preliminary information, five people [were injured – ed.]. We are establishing all the details." 

Details: The air-raid warning continues in the city, Lysak says.

Updated: Lysak later reported that one of Dnipro's educational institutions had been damaged in the missile attack.

Quote: "Fortunately, all of the children were hiding when the blow was delivered. This may have saved their lives."

Details: Lysak thanked the teachers "for their coordinated actions".

Previously: On the night of 1-2 April, Ukraine’s air defence downed nine Shahed UAVs over Dnipropetrovsk Oblast. The falling debris caused two fires in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, which were quickly extinguished. A two-storey building and a fire station were damaged in the Russian attack.

