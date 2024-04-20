New Danish army chief pays visit to Ukraine – photo

The newly appointed Commander of the Danish Defence, General Michael Wiggers Hyldgaard, paid an official visit to Kyiv.

Source: European Pravda, citing Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on Facebook

Details: Syrskyi said that during their meeting, they discussed the urgent needs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces across various fronts and explored avenues and opportunities for further support from the Danish government.

Quote: "Taking the opportunity, I thanked the Danish government and people for their consistent support of the Ukrainian military," he noted.

The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine also emphasised that the partnership with Denmark, one of NATO's founding members, remains a significant source of support for Kyiv.

"Since the first day of the full-scale invasion, Denmark has stood by Ukraine for the defence of democracy and freedom," Syrskyi emphasised.

In early April, Denmark dismissed Chief of Defence Staff Flemming Lentfer due to his failure to report equipment malfunctions during last month's attack on a Danish frigate deployed in the Red Sea. He was replaced by Michael Wiggers Hyldgaard.

Denmark allocated DKK 200 million (about US$28.5 million) for the purchase of weapons and military equipment for the Armed Forces of Ukraine directly from domestic manufacturers.

The Danish government announced a new military support package for Ukraine worth almost €300 million, which will be used, among other things, to purchase ammunition and drones and manufacture missile components.

