Russia attacks Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with heavy artillery

Russian forces attacked the Nikopol district (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast) with heavy artillery late on the evening of 20 April and on the night of 20-21 April.

Source: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: The Russians used two attack drones of various modifications in addition to launching three artillery bombardments.

The district centre and Myrove and Chervonohryhorivka hromadas came under Russian fire. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.].

A five-storey building, five private houses, two outbuildings and greenhouses have been damaged.

There were no civilian casualties.

