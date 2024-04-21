All Sections
Russia attacks Dnipropetrovsk Oblast with heavy artillery

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 21 April 2024, 08:23

Russian forces attacked the Nikopol district (Dnipropetrovsk Oblast) with heavy artillery late on the evening of 20 April and on the night of 20-21 April.

Source: Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration

Details: The Russians used two attack drones of various modifications in addition to launching three artillery bombardments.

The district centre and Myrove and Chervonohryhorivka hromadas came under Russian fire. [A hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.].

A five-storey building, five private houses, two outbuildings and greenhouses have been damaged.

There were no civilian casualties.

Subjects: Dnipropetrovsk Oblastattack
