Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast again

The Russians attacked Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the morning of 20 April.

Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Lysak: "The enemy has attacked the oblast again.

It was loud in the Kamianske district."

Details: The authorities do not provide details.

Earlier on Saturday, it became known that a Russian UAV was shot down over the Synelnykove district.

Background:

The Russians struck Dnipro and the oblast on the morning of 19 April. Two infrastructure facilities were damaged in addition to a residential building in Dnipro. Four houses were partially destroyed, and eight others were damaged in Synelnykove. One facility was damaged in Pavlohrad.

