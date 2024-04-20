Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast again
Saturday, 20 April 2024, 11:52
The Russians attacked Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the morning of 20 April.
Source: Serhii Lysak, Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote from Lysak: "The enemy has attacked the oblast again.
Advertisement:
It was loud in the Kamianske district."
Details: The authorities do not provide details.
Earlier on Saturday, it became known that a Russian UAV was shot down over the Synelnykove district.
Background:
- The Russians struck Dnipro and the oblast on the morning of 19 April. Two infrastructure facilities were damaged in addition to a residential building in Dnipro. Four houses were partially destroyed, and eight others were damaged in Synelnykove. One facility was damaged in Pavlohrad.
