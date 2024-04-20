Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, killing man

A man was killed on 20 April as a result of the Russian military strike on the Dniprovsky district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.

Source: Serhii Lysak, the Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy attacked the Dniprovskyi district.

A 54-year-old man perished. At the time of the attack, he was repairing a car nearby."

Details: As a result of the strike, a fire occurred, which has already been extinguished.

