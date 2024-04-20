Russians attack Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, killing man
Saturday, 20 April 2024, 16:47
A man was killed on 20 April as a result of the Russian military strike on the Dniprovsky district in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast.
Source: Serhii Lysak, the Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "The enemy attacked the Dniprovskyi district.
A 54-year-old man perished. At the time of the attack, he was repairing a car nearby."
Details: As a result of the strike, a fire occurred, which has already been extinguished.
