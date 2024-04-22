UK intelligence reveals existence of Bars Kaskad unit recruiting rich Russians

The Defence Intelligence of the United Kingdom has revealed the existence of a specialised unit within the Russian army called Bars Kaskad that recruits people from families of Kremlin officials, operating far from combat zones. The unit was mentioned in the context of the story of blogger Yelena Blinovskaya and her husband.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence review dated 22 April, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The review said that the unit known as Bars Kaskad was created by Russian State Duma Defence Deputy Chairman Dmitry Sablin. The unit primarily engages in drone operations and is typically stationed far from the front lines.

Advertisement:

The unit has been operational since October 2022, with at least 10 members from the United Russia Party and sons of Kremlin high-ranking officials enlisted. These men are reportedly protected by bodyguards.

The enlistment in Bars Kaskad likely allows people to circumvent the statutory Russian military service requirement, while providing security and potentially gaining favour with the Kremlin.

Regarding the case involving Yelena Blinovskaya, intelligence reports indicate that her husband, Alexei, joined the unit so that his wife could avoid imprisonment for tax evasion.

"Blinovsky's case is the first recorded time where an individual has joined the unit to help a family member to avoid prison," the review reads.

Background:

In April 2023, Blinovskaya was charged with tax evasion and money laundering, allegedly derived from criminal activities. In January 2024, she was transferred from house arrest to pre-trial detention in a detention centre.

In a previous review, UK intelligence analysed the situation around Chasiv Yar, which is being attacked by Russian occupation forces.

The Defence Intelligence of the United Kingdom also studied reports of the downing of a Tu-22M3 strategic bomber on 19 April 2024.

Support UP or become our patron!