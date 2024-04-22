All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


UK intelligence reveals existence of Bars Kaskad unit recruiting rich Russians

Iryna Kutielieva, Anastasia ProtzMonday, 22 April 2024, 12:58
UK intelligence reveals existence of Bars Kaskad unit recruiting rich Russians
Ukrainian military. Photo: Getty Images

The Defence Intelligence of the United Kingdom has revealed the existence of a specialised unit within the Russian army called Bars Kaskad that recruits people from families of Kremlin officials, operating far from combat zones. The unit was mentioned in the context of the story of blogger Yelena Blinovskaya and her husband.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence review dated 22 April, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The review said that the unit known as Bars Kaskad was created by Russian State Duma Defence Deputy Chairman Dmitry Sablin. The unit primarily engages in drone operations and is typically stationed far from the front lines.

Advertisement:

The unit has been operational since October 2022, with at least 10 members from the United Russia Party and sons of Kremlin high-ranking officials enlisted. These men are reportedly protected by bodyguards.

The enlistment in Bars Kaskad likely allows people to circumvent the statutory Russian military service requirement, while providing security and potentially gaining favour with the Kremlin.

Regarding the case involving Yelena Blinovskaya, intelligence reports indicate that her husband, Alexei, joined the unit so that his wife could avoid imprisonment for tax evasion.

"Blinovsky's case is the first recorded time where an individual has joined the unit to help a family member to avoid prison," the review reads.

Background: 

  • In April 2023, Blinovskaya was charged with tax evasion and money laundering, allegedly derived from criminal activities. In January 2024, she was transferred from house arrest to pre-trial detention in a detention centre.
  • In a previous review, UK intelligence analysed the situation around Chasiv Yar, which is being attacked by Russian occupation forces.
  • The Defence Intelligence of the United Kingdom also studied reports of the downing of a Tu-22M3 strategic bomber on 19 April 2024.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: UKdefence intelligenceRussia
Advertisement:

Russia to issue electronic call-up notices and restrict travel abroad from 1 November

Ukraine's forces fall back west of Berdychi, Semenivka and Novomykhailivka

Elon Musk unexpectedly visits China and plans to meet with officials

Two Ukrainians killed in knife attack in Germany, suspect is Russian

"If I can ride a horse at the age of 91, you can pass a bill!": the story of US veteran Vytautas Packauskas, a staunch supporter of Ukraine

While Ukraine waits for US aid, Russians may gain tactical advantages – ISW

All News
UK
UK Defence Ministry has not spent half of money from international support fund for Ukraine – The Guardian
UK provides Ukraine with equipment for register of persons liable for military service
UK Defence Intelligence comments on Ukrainian capabilities and Russian defence after explosions in Tatarstan in early April
RECENT NEWS
19:29
Murder of two Ukrainians in Germany: Russian suspect arrested
18:48
Zelenskyy: Ukraine wants security agreement with US to be the strongest
17:50
Poland's Foreign Minister "won't be surprised" if Russia attacks Poland
17:29
Russia to issue electronic call-up notices and restrict travel abroad from 1 November
16:53
Ukrainian forces destroy Russian state-of-the-art Repeynik radar – video
16:44
Italy ready to support sanctions against Russian gas
16:30
Russians target industrial facility in Zaporizhzhia
16:17
Polish foreign minister does not believe that Putin will use nuclear weapons against Ukraine
16:06
Russia threatens West with "severe response" if countries confiscate Russian assets
15:57
Ukraine's forces fall back west of Berdychi, Semenivka and Novomykhailivka
All News
Advertisement: