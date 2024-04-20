UK intelligence analyses downing of Russian Tu-22M3 strategic bomber

The wreckage of the downed Russian Tu-22 bomber. Photo: Vladimir Vladimirov, Governor of Stavropol Krai

The Defence Intelligence of the United Kingdom has studied reports of the downing of a Tu-22M3 strategic bomber on 19 April 2024.

Source: UK Defence Intelligence review dated 20 April, as reported by European Pravda

Details: The intelligence notes that it is almost certain that the reports of the use of the S-200 missile are true and that it was another successful attack by Ukraine on the Russian Air Force.

Advertisement:

Quote: "This system is likely the same system used to shoot down a Russian A-50 MAINSTAY on 23 February 2024," the review reads.

It is said that this is the first time a strategic bomber has been shot down by a Ukrainian air defence system.

"It is highly likely that Russia has now sustained at least 100 fixed-wing combat aircraft losses to date," the message reads.

Background:

On 19 April, a Tu-22M3 long-range strategic missile-carrying bomber crashed in Russia's Stavropol Krai. Russia uses these aircraft to launch strikes on Ukraine. Early reports indicated that the pilots had ejected, one member of the crew had been killed, two are in hospital, and the fourth is being searched for.

Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of Ukraine's Air Force, reported that Ukraine’s Air Force and Defence Intelligence of Ukraine had destroyed a Russian Tu-22M3 long-range strategic bomber that carries Kh-22 cruise missiles.

The Ukrainian military had been on high alert for a week before the downing of the Russian Tu-22M3 bomber, Kyrylo Budanov, Head of Ukraine's Defence Intelligence, has revealed.

Recently, UK Defence Intelligence reported that Russia has generally moved its ships and submarines of the Black Sea Fleet from Sevastopol further east to Novorossiysk.

Support UP or become our patron!

