Russians repeat Avdiivka attack tactics to capture Chasiv Yar – UK Defence Intelligence

Ivanna Kostina, Roman PetrenkoSunday, 21 April 2024, 14:10
Photo: Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Commander of the Tavriia Operational and Strategic Group of Forces, on Telegram

UK intelligence has analysed the situation around Chasiv Yar, which is being attacked by Russian occupation forces.

Source:  UK Defence Intelligence review dated 21 April, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Quoting Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi, UK Defence Intelligence said that Russia would like to capture Chasiv Yar by 9 May, when Moscow celebrates the Victory Day in World War II. Syrskyi stated that Chasiv Yar is just a step on the way to the larger city of Kramatorsk.

UK analysts also mentioned the 18 April statement by the commander of the Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Group (OSG) that Russian forces were launching 20-30 glide bombs a day.

Quote: "These are likely discharged by Russian Su-25 aircraft operating close to the line of contact and Su-34 operating at a stand-off distance using glide bombs.  This is a concerted aerial bombardment and is a tactic repeated from the Avdiivka campaign," the review says.

UK intelligence noted that Chasiv Yar is well defended and located on high ground.

"Russian ground forces have made only slow progress in the area," the review says.

