Ukraine's Security Service detains Russian agent in Kyiv – photo

The Security Service of Ukraine has detained an agent of the Russian Chief Intelligence Office (GRU) who had been tasked with finding where the radar systems and anti-aircraft missile systems protecting Kyiv from Russian missile and drone strikes were located.

Details: The SSU investigation found that the Russian agent was helping Russian forces plan for a missile and drone attack on areas where the Ukrainian air defence is located. This was a task he had been given by the Russian military intelligence, his employer since before the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, when he lived in the Russian city of Murmask.

The man came to Ukraine ahead of 24 February 2022, pretending to sell household and fuel and lubricant chemicals.

The SSU said that he started actively working on the present mission in autumn 2023. He travelled Kyiv and Cherkasy oblasts under the guise of business trips in an effort to determine where Ukrainian Patriot and IRIS-T air defence systems and radars were located.

"The Russian used a pair of marine binoculars and a high-resolution monocular to establish the possible positions of Ukrainian forces. He also installed a surveillance camera in his own car," the SSU said.

The Russian agent was supposed to send the intelligence (media files and geolocations of the Ukrainian Armed Forces units) to his Russian handler to coordinate air strikes against Ukraine.

The SSU detained the agent in Kyiv and served him a notice of suspicion of unauthorised dissemination of information on the transfer of weapons, armaments and ammunition to Ukraine.

