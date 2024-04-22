Bipartisan US Congress delegation arrives in Kyiv – photo

A bipartisan delegation from the United States Congress is visiting Kyiv. Photo: US Embassy in Ukraine

A bipartisan delegation from the United States Congress is visiting Kyiv on 22 April.

Source: US Embassy in Ukraine, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Four members of the House of Representatives, Republicans Tom Kean and Nathaniel Moran, and Democrats Bill Keating and Madeleine Dean, have arrived in the Ukrainian capital as part of the delegation.

Advertisement:

U.S. Embassy Kyiv is pleased to welcome a bipartisan congressional delegation today — @CongressmanKean, @USRepKeating, @RepDean, and @RepNateMoran. Your visit is another reminder that our commitment to Ukraine is unwavering. pic.twitter.com/yTgYEe006Y — U.S. Embassy Kyiv (@USEmbassyKyiv) April 22, 2024

The embassy said the visit is another reminder of the United States' unwavering support for Ukraine.

On Saturday, 20 April, the US House of Representatives approved the Ukraine aid bill after months of debate. The Senate is expected to approve it in the coming days.

Support UP or become our patron!