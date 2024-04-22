All Sections
Excavator driver killed in Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast – photo

Tetyana OliynykMonday, 22 April 2024, 20:28
Excavator driver killed in Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast – photo
Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

A man driving an excavator was killed as Russian troops attacked the village of Yurchenkove, Chuhuiv district, Kharkiv Oblast, at about 17:00 (Kyiv time) on 22 April.

Source: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Quote: "At around 17:00, the invaders attacked an area near the village of Yurchenkove, Chuhuiv district. An excavator being driven by a 34-year-old man received a direct hit. A fire broke out, and the man was killed on the spot."

Details: According to the investigation data, on 22 April at about 12:00, the Russians also attacked the village of Hlushkivka in Kurylivka hromada [an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories]. Buildings belonging to an agricultural сompany were damaged.

At approximately 16:35, the Russian military carried out an aerial attack on the village of Prykolotne in Vilkhuvatka hromada. Private one-storey homes and buildings belonging to a company were damaged. A 71-year-old woman was diagnosed with an acute stress reaction.

 
Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office
 
Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office

