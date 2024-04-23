Russians attack Kherson Oblast, 2 people killed

Russian troops attacked Kherson Oblast numerous times on Tuesday, 22 April, killing two people and injuring six others.

Source: Oleksandr Prokudin, Head of Kherson Oblast State Administration (OMA), on Telegram

Quote from Prokudin: "Two people have been killed and six others injured as a result of Russian aggression."

Details: The head of the OMA clarified that Russians attacked Antonivka, Bilozerka, Stanislav, Sadove, Ivanivka, Novotiahynka, Beryslav, Novoberyslav, Tiahyanka, Mykhailivka, Kachkarivka, Novovorontsovka, Zmiivka, Chervonyi Maiak, Kozatske, Vesele and the city of Kherson.

Russians hit residential areas of the oblast's settlements, damaging eight high-rise buildings and 26 private houses.

They also attacked an educational institution, a kindergarten, a cultural institution, a critical infrastructure facility and a gas pipeline.

On the morning and afternoon of 22 April, the Russian military attacked residential areas of Kherson several times, injuring four people.

