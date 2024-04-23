All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia changes its tactics and launches several drones at different intervals

Alona MazurenkoTuesday, 23 April 2024, 11:43
Russia changes its tactics and launches several drones at different intervals
Stock photo: GETTY IMAGES

The Russians applied a relatively new tactic to attack Ukraine on the night of 22-23 April, deploying one or two drones in different directions at different intervals.

Source: Illia Yevlash, spokesperson for Ukraine's Air Force, during the national 24/7 newscast

Quote: "While we have not yet received assistance from the US, the enemy will attempt to intensify attacks using various methods, as happened last night with drones. We observed a new tactic. The enemy tried to deploy one or two drones in different directions at different intervals, making it more difficult to down them effectively. 

Advertisement:

The enemy was trying to gather intelligence on the deployment of our air defence mobile fire groups."

Details: Regarding the use of guided bombs, the Russians are most actively employing them in the frontline areas, primarily in the north and east. 

Yevlash noted that some missile debris indicates that they were manufactured in 2023 and even in 2024 in some cases, as components made in these years have been found.

In addition, the Russians are actively producing guided bombs. 

He also commented on the attack on the TV tower in Kharkiv, suggesting that Russia is attempting to spread Russian propaganda signals and restrict Ukrainian broadcasting in Kharkiv Oblast. The type of missile used by the Russians in the attack is being established.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Ukraine's Air ForceShahed drone
Advertisement:

Russia to issue electronic call-up notices and restrict travel abroad from 1 November

Ukraine's forces fall back west of Berdychi, Semenivka and Novomykhailivka

Elon Musk unexpectedly visits China and plans to meet with officials

Two Ukrainians killed in knife attack in Germany, suspect is Russian

"If I can ride a horse at the age of 91, you can pass a bill!": the story of US veteran Vytautas Packauskas, a staunch supporter of Ukraine

While Ukraine waits for US aid, Russians may gain tactical advantages – ISW

All News
Ukraine's Air Force
Ukrainian Air Force downs 15 out of 16 Shaheds that attacked Ukraine
Ukraine's air defence downs 5 of 7 Shahed drones Russia used to attack overnight
Ukrainian air defence downs 2 out of 7 Russian missiles overnight
RECENT NEWS
19:29
Murder of two Ukrainians in Germany: Russian suspect arrested
18:48
Zelenskyy: Ukraine wants security agreement with US to be the strongest
17:50
Poland's Foreign Minister "won't be surprised" if Russia attacks Poland
17:29
Russia to issue electronic call-up notices and restrict travel abroad from 1 November
16:53
Ukrainian forces destroy Russian state-of-the-art Repeynik radar – video
16:44
Italy ready to support sanctions against Russian gas
16:30
Russians target industrial facility in Zaporizhzhia
16:17
Polish foreign minister does not believe that Putin will use nuclear weapons against Ukraine
16:06
Russia threatens West with "severe response" if countries confiscate Russian assets
15:57
Ukraine's forces fall back west of Berdychi, Semenivka and Novomykhailivka
All News
Advertisement: