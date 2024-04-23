Russia changes its tactics and launches several drones at different intervals

The Russians applied a relatively new tactic to attack Ukraine on the night of 22-23 April, deploying one or two drones in different directions at different intervals.

Source: Illia Yevlash, spokesperson for Ukraine's Air Force, during the national 24/7 newscast

Quote: "While we have not yet received assistance from the US, the enemy will attempt to intensify attacks using various methods, as happened last night with drones. We observed a new tactic. The enemy tried to deploy one or two drones in different directions at different intervals, making it more difficult to down them effectively.

The enemy was trying to gather intelligence on the deployment of our air defence mobile fire groups."

Details: Regarding the use of guided bombs, the Russians are most actively employing them in the frontline areas, primarily in the north and east.

Yevlash noted that some missile debris indicates that they were manufactured in 2023 and even in 2024 in some cases, as components made in these years have been found.

In addition, the Russians are actively producing guided bombs.

He also commented on the attack on the TV tower in Kharkiv, suggesting that Russia is attempting to spread Russian propaganda signals and restrict Ukrainian broadcasting in Kharkiv Oblast. The type of missile used by the Russians in the attack is being established.

