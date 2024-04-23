All Sections
Official shares photos showing effects of Russian missile strike on Kharkiv Oblast TV tower

STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 23 April 2024, 09:56
Official shares photos showing effects of Russian missile strike on Kharkiv Oblast TV tower
The effects of the Russian missile strike on 22 April. All photos: Oleh Syniehubov on Telegram

Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, has shared photographs showing the effects of the Russian Kh-59 missile strike on a TV tower in Kharkiv Oblast on 22 April.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov on Telegram

Quote from Syniehubov: "The tower was 250 metres high prior to the attack. It was hit at a height of about 140 metres. Several technical premises were damaged. Experts are assessing the extent of damage inflicted on TV equipment."

Photo: Oleh Syniehubov on Telegram

Details: Syniehubov said there was currently no digital terrestrial broadcasting signal in Kharkiv and nearby towns and villages.

 
Photo: Oleh Syniehubov on Telegram

He advised Kharkiv residents to use cable and satellite TV instead. Radio, the internet, and mobile service were operating as usual. "Only trust official sources of information," Syniehubov stressed.

 
Photo: Oleh Syniehubov on Telegram
 
Photo: Oleh Syniehubov on Telegram

Background:

  • Local authorities and law enforcement reported that Russian forces had attacked a television infrastructure facility in Kharkiv at about 16:30 on 22 April.
  • Local Telegram channels reported that the Russians had struck a TV tower. A video shared on social media shows that the upper part of the tower had collapsed.
  • Later, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he had a phone conversation with US President Joe Biden and confirmed that the TV tower in Kharkiv had been struck. 
  • The State Special Communications Service of Ukraine has reported that Russian forces have "partly damaged" the TV tower in the city of Kharkiv.

Subjects: Kharkivwarmissile strikeinformation war
