Zelenskyy: Putin has created false sense of calm for the sake of 9 May Victory Day parade

Russia has deliberately reduced the intensity of bombardments on the eve of the 9 May Victory Day parade, but the fighting has never really stopped. [Victory Day is a Russian holiday commemorating the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in 1945, celebrated on 9 May – ed.]

Source: President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a statement at a press conference with European leaders on 10 May

Quote: "And Putin has made a fake calm just for the time of the 9 May parade. Why fake? The attacks on the front line continue. And Russian assaults are ongoing. They haven't stopped using aerial bombs against our frontline positions and border communities."

Details: Zelenskyy also emphasised that no air-raid warnings were issued in Ukraine during those days, which only proves Moscow's ability to control the level of escalation. He stressed that the cessation of aggression depends not on objective circumstances, but on the political will of the Kremlin.

Quote: "But there were no air raid alerts, which only proves again when Moscow wants not to kill, they can stop."

Details: Zelenskyy also outlined the main elements of the future security architecture, which should guarantee Ukraine a lasting peace and deter new Russian aggression. He noted that the key points include:

A 30-day full and unconditional ceasefire;

Increased sanctions pressure on Russia;

Strengthening Ukraine's air defence;

Enhanced international defence support, including investments in Ukrainian arms production;

Establishing international contingents and providing security guarantees;

Collaborating with the United States on a long-term security assurance mechanism (backstop).

Details: The Ukrainian leader emphasised that Ukraine is ready to move constructively towards peace and supports the US initiative to establish a ceasefire, but Russia rejects even this basic step.

Zelenskyy also emphasised the importance of strengthening defence daily through technological superiority, increased production and resilience of critical infrastructure.

