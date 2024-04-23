Denmark allocates over €400 million for reconstruction and energy recovery of Ukraine

Yuliia Svyrydenko, Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine, and Morten Bødskov, Danish Minister for Business, signed a memorandum of understanding on long-term cooperation and the reconstruction of Ukraine on 23 April.

Source: press service of the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine, reported by European Pravda

Details: The memorandum provides for the Danish government to allocate about €40 million to support the private sector involved in the reconstruction of Ukraine, as well as €380 million to support critical infrastructure using renewable energy.

Advertisement:

The funding will be directed to the Danish Export and Investment Fund, which is part of the Danish-Ukrainian Fund. It is aimed at reducing the financial risks faced by companies involved in the reconstruction of Ukraine.

The Ukrainian-Danish document also provides for the facilitation of meetings between businesses of both countries and the strengthening of cooperation in shipbuilding, development and reconstruction of seaport infrastructure.

Background:

Denmark recently announced a new package of military assistance to Ukraine.

And last month, the Defence Procurement Agency of Ukraine and the Danish Ministry of Defence Acquisition and Logistics Organisation signed a memorandum of understanding and cooperation in defence procurement.

Support UP or become our patron!