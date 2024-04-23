Ukraine Energy Support Fund has raised around €410 million – Ukraine's PM

The Ukraine Energy Support Fund has raised about €410 million in contributions from 13 partner countries.

Source: Ukraine's Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a government meeting

Quote: "In particular, the Ukraine Energy Support Fund has raised about €410 million from 13 partner countries along with the announced contributions. We use these funds to buy generators, transformers, spare parts, and carry out intensive repairs."

The Prime Minister noted that the United Kingdom has announced the allocation of more than US$180 million to strengthen the Ukrainian energy sector.

Lithuania will send equipment from its thermal and nuclear power plants and warehouses, and Germany will supply 400 generators.

At the same time, Shmyhal stressed that decentralised power generation is an effective way to compensate for the energy capacities destroyed by Russian terrorists.

"80 cogeneration units have been distributed to the regions. First of all, they will be distributed to Kharkiv, where the situation is critical. We will deploy the mini-TPP [thermoelectric power plant] network quickly and intensively to have a safety margin at the start of the new heating season," Shmyhal promised.

Previously: In February, the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) provided 57 gas piston cogeneration power plants (CCPPs) with a capacity of 50 kV to 1500 kV to Ukraine.

