ATACMS missiles possibly included in next US aid package for Ukraine – CNN

Ukraine's next package of US military aid, likely worth US$1 billion, might include long-range ATACMS missiles.

Source: CNN with reference to sources, European Pravda reports

The new package, the report says, will be provided under the PDA mechanism, which means that Ukraine will be supplied with weapons from the US army's reserves, which is the fastest way available.

Quote: "In briefings to Congress in recent weeks, administration officials have indicated that the US will likely send Ukraine long-range ATACMS, or Army Tactical Missile Systems, for the first time as part of the new aid package," CNN reports.

A White House spokesperson declined to comment on the contents of the package to CNN, but said that the US "prepared to quickly send military aid to Ukraine to meet their urgent battlefield and air defence needs as soon as the supplemental passes the Senate and is signed into law."

Background:

The draft law is expected to be adopted shortly after the key procedural vote on 23 April.

Reportedly, the US provided Kyiv with a small batch of ATACMS with a range of 160 kilometres in October 2023. No similar US supplies have been reported since.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that his last phone conversation with Joe Biden had led to an agreement to supply long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine.

