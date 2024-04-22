Decision on ATACMS has been made – Zelenskyy after conversation with Biden

After a conversation with US President Joe Biden, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the ATACMS agreement for Ukraine had been made.

Source: Zelenskyyʼs address on 22 April

Quote: "The four key priorities are sky protection, modern artillery, long-range capabilities, and the US support packages arriving as soon as possible. And today's result is that we’ve dotted the I’s and crossed the T’s in the agreements on the ATACMS for Ukraine. Thank you, Mr President! Thank you, Congress! Thank you, America!"

Details: The president also mentioned the attack on the TV tower in Kharkiv on 22 April. Against this backdrop, he asked for more Patriot air defence systems from Ukraine’s allies.

Quote: "Russian terrorists have once again struck Kharkiv, this time a TV tower. It is an obvious attempt at intimidation to make the terror visible to the whole city and to try to limit Kharkiv's communication and access to information. Work to restore the signal is underway.

Just like Kharkiv, different cities and communities need protection – they need Patriots. At the same time, we need to inflict maximum damage on everything that Russia uses as a base for terror and its military logistics. I am grateful to everyone who is ready to help us with this, and we are working with our American partners to increase our capabilities."

Details: It is currently unknown what type of ATACMS missiles Ukraine may receive and when it will happen.

Background:

The United States handed over a small batch of ATACMS with a range of 160 kilometres to Kyiv in October 2023. After that, no similar American deliveries were reported.

The requirement for the US presidential administration to deliver long-range ATACMS is included in the new bill on additional funding for Kyiv, which the House of Representatives approved on 20 April.

The leader of the Democratic majority in the US Senate, Chuck Schumer, said that the Senate would vote on the bill on Tuesday, 23 April.

