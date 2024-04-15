Canada to hand over 450 SkyRanger multi-role UAVs to Ukraine in summer

Ukraine’s Defence Ministry has announced that initial outcomes from a session of the Drone Coalition steering group indicate that Lithuania will allocate €3 million to produce First-Person View drones for Ukraine, while Canada committed to providing 450 UAVs.

Source: Ukraine's Defence Ministry

Quote from Kateryna Chernohorenko, Ukraine's Deputy Defence Minister: "The situation on the front is changing every day, the enemy continues to attack civilian targets, especially energy infrastructure. We need tools for an asymmetric response. Time is running out to discuss solutions, and we need them now."

Details: The results of the gathering are as follows:

Canada will commence the delivery of 450 SkyRanger multipurpose UAVs in the summer.

Lithuania will allocate €3 million to produce FPV drones for Ukraine.

The Netherlands has confirmed its intention to contract a batch of Heidrun RQ-35 drones worth €200 million in cooperation with Denmark and Germany.

Germany will provide a number of VECTOR 211 reconnaissance drones.

For reference: The Drone Coalition has been officially launched within the framework of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group. It is co-led by the United Kingdom and Latvia and has been joined by Denmark, Estonia, Lithuania, Canada, the Netherlands, Germany, and Sweden.

