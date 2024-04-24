ATACMS missiles included in new US aid package for Ukraine

VIDEO OF THE LAUNCH OF ATACMS MISSILES. SCREENSHOT: VIDEO FROM ZALUZNY'S TELEGRAM

The long-range ATACMS missiles are part of a new US military aid package to Ukraine announced on 24 April, just after the law on supplementary funding for US allies came into force.

Source: AP and Politico with reference to sources; European Pravda

Details: The media outlets do not provide details on the number or range of ATACMS included in the new US$1 billion package. However, this confirms previous media reports that these weapons will be transferred to Ukraine.

It has also emerged that Ukraine received ATACMS as part of a previous US$300 million military aid package announced in March and has already used them against Russian targets in temporarily occupied Crimea and Zaporizhzhia Oblast at least twice.

Background:

On 24 April, US President Joe Biden signed legislation enacted by Congress that offers about US$61 billion in new military and economic aid to Ukraine, as well as help to other US allies.

