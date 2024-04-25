Russians bombard Nikopol district, damaging houses, gas pipeline and power transmission line – photo

The fire broke as a result of a Russian attack on Nikopol district. Photo: Lysak on Telegram

Russian forces bombarded Nikopol district of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast on the night of 24-25 April, damaging private houses, a gas pipeline and a power transmission line.

Source: Serhii Lysak, the Head of Dnipropetrovsk Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "At night, the aggressor bombarded Nikopol district three times. Artillery fire covered Nikopol itself, and Marhanets and Chervonohryhorivka hromadas [hromada is an administrative unit designating a village, several villages, or a town, and their adjacent territories – ed.]. A gas pipeline caught fire. Two private houses and a greenhouse were damaged. A monument was damaged. And also power transmission lines and a street lamp."

A damaged house in Nikopol district Photo: Lysak on Telegram

Details: In addition, a private house in Synelnykove district was damaged by the falling debris of a downed missile.

Lysak said that no people were injured.

